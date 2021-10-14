Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

