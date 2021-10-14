Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 1,270 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $22,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EWTX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,253. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

