ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Insider Ian Charles Mann Buys 6,064 Shares

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann bought 6,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £4,972.48 ($6,496.58).

On Monday, July 19th, Ian Charles Mann acquired 9,079 shares of ECSC Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £7,535.57 ($9,845.27).

LON:ECSC opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.16 million and a PE ratio of -30.19. ECSC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.15 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.88.

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

