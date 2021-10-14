Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.