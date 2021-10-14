E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other E2open Parent news, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,670,148 shares of company stock valued at $19,553,674 in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.