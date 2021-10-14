Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $66.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,437. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.24, a P/E/G ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

