Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of TSE:DND traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.84. 527,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,110. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$19.42 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.