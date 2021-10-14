Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

DNLMY stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

