Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.44

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.44 and traded as high as C$23.84. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 183,481 shares traded.

D.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.81.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

