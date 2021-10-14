DoYourTip Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,113.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $653,205.65 and approximately $14,113.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.66 or 0.00487870 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.03 or 0.01006536 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

