Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $74.80. Approximately 41,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,395,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

