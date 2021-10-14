Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 562,452 shares.The stock last traded at $465.37 and had previously closed at $476.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $334,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.2% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 3,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

