DMM: Governance Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $852,119.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00219327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00096884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

