Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DNOPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Dino Polska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dino Polska in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dino Polska presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DNOPY stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

