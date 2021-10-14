Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

DIN stock opened at $80.44 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

