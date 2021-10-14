Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,218 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 805,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $83,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

