Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.78% of Semtech worth $79,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Semtech by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

SMTC opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

