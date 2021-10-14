Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.05% of Benchmark Electronics worth $81,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

BHE opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $922.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

