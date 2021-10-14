Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 24,841 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $76,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,005. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KTOS stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

