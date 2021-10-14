Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,749 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $80,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

