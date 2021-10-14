Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.65 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $82,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

