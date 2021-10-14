Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.87 Million Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 273,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.76% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $77,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

