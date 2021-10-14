Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.90 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $3,610.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $52.27 or 0.00090394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00211697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,637 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

