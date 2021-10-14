Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 5.2%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.48. Approximately 59,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,502,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

