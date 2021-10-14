DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DICE opened at $25.15 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.