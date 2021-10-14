DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Insider Purchases A$355,248.00 in Stock

DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) insider Eduard Eshuys purchased 355,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$355,248.00 ($253,748.57).

Eduard Eshuys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Eduard Eshuys purchased 325,020 shares of DGO Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$325,020.00 ($232,157.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

DGO Gold Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and cobalt metals. It holds interests in various projects located in Pilbara, Murchison, and Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia, as well as in the Stuart Shelf area of South Australia.

