DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $272.37

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.37 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 258.60 ($3.38). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 44,511 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.41. The company has a market cap of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70.

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

