Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.74

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.74 and last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 11539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.73 million and a PE ratio of 20.48.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

