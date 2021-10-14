Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of FirstCash worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 817.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

