Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145,034 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 84.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Century Communities by 190.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

