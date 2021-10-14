Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,269 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,928. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

