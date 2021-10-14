Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 17,458 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 92.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 35.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $954.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.33, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

