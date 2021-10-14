Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 725.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vectrus stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $588.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

