Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of WNS worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

