Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $970.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

