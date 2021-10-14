Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS.
Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28.
In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
