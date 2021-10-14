Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

