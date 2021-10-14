DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $6.15 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $2,814.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00023659 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,577,303 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

