David Smith Purchases 46 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, David Smith purchased 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £152.72 ($199.53).

On Friday, August 27th, David Smith acquired 51 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £175.44 ($229.21).

On Thursday, July 22nd, David Smith sold 114,804 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 324.80 ($4.24) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.18.

QQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.