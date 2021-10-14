Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.57. 1,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 493,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 198.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 102.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

