DAOstack Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $218,680.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,718.23 or 0.99968705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00538506 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004795 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars.

