DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $275,676.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,403.16 or 1.00038238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.00507284 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

