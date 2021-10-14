Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,099,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,913,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 2,049.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,586,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $121.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,092 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

