Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

