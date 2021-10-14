Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $213.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

