Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 6,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 940,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 35.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

