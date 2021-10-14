CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.85.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

