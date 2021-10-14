CVCoin (CVN) Hits One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $72.76 million and $1.77 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.88 or 0.00010299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 152.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00124061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,023.14 or 0.99937135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.33 or 0.06593752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

