cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $105.98 million and $5,917.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $10,598.41 or 0.18428015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00217653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00096478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.