CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.22

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 62287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -39.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CureVac by 260.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.