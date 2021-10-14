Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.
Cummins stock opened at $231.54 on Tuesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,899,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,145,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
