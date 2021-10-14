Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cummins stock opened at $231.54 on Tuesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,899,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,145,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

